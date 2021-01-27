   
Police will not carry out fixed checks on travel ban
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
Latest News:
Police will not carry out fixed checks on...
World famous Holy Blood Procession in Bruges cancelled...
131 arrested in the Netherlands over curfew protests...
Brussels’ first vaccination centre opens on Tuesday...
Vilvoorde viaduct: Mother of child warned police two...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    Police will not carry out fixed checks on travel ban
    World famous Holy Blood Procession in Bruges cancelled for a second year
    131 arrested in the Netherlands over curfew protests
    Brussels’ first vaccination centre opens on Tuesday
    Vilvoorde viaduct: Mother of child warned police two days earlier
    Police officer filmed yelling racist insults threatened, investigation opened 
    AstraZeneca denies withdrawing from meeting with EU on delivery delays
    Father throws himself and six-year-old daughter off viaduct
    Thousands expected to protest Covid-19 measures in Brussels on Sunday
    Belgium in Brief: A Question Of Honour
    GP who claimed Covid-19 is a hoax has his licence suspended
    No profession should get priority for vaccination, employers say
    STIB suspends works at tram stop after petition against tree felling
    Google’s ‘Routines’ function will become available in Belgium
    ‘Amateur’ workman accused of inappropriate work on Mons church
    UZ Leuven Bomb threat: False alarm, one arrest
    Flemish ombudsman calls for action on ‘extremely long’ adoption delays
    AstraZeneca denies taking vaccines from EU to sell elsewhere
    Exhibition on children’s home in The Netherlands opens on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
    Over 100 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide
    View more
    Share article:

    Police will not carry out fixed checks on travel ban

    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Police do not intend to carry out fixed checks on compliance with the travel ban, the federal police said on Wednesday.

    Instead, the road, air and rail police will instead carry out random checks at various border crossings, they said.

    Non-essential journeys have been banned since today, with travelling abroad only allowed under certain conditions – for professional reasons, family reasons or for people living near the border regions.

    Anyone leaving on a trip must also complete a sworn statement declaring that it falls under a category of journeys that are considered essential, in addition to the Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

    Related News

     

    The federal police will therefore take steps to monitor compliance with such a ban. However, the aim is not to carry out fixed checks. On the contrary, the various police forces will carry out random checks during peaks such as the start of the Carnival holidays.

    These checks will be carried out in similar proportions to those carried out so far to check whether the form has been filled in correctly, says the federal police.

    The Brussels Times