   
Brussels attacks: victims take Belgian state to court
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 March, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels attacks: victims take Belgian state to court...
Hairdressers and beauticians “outraged” over comments on sector’s...
Vaccinations: Police allowed to jump the queue ahead...
Average daily infections rise by more than 40%...
New coronavirus variant discovered by university in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 March 2021
    Brussels attacks: victims take Belgian state to court
    Hairdressers and beauticians “outraged” over comments on sector’s infection rates
    Vaccinations: Police allowed to jump the queue ahead of seniors
    Average daily infections rise by more than 40%
    New coronavirus variant discovered by university in Belgium
    ‘Fine-grained approach’: These are Belgium’s extra measures for schools
    Belgium needs a short ‘real’ lockdown, warns expert
    Confirmed: Belgium will lift non-essential travel ban on 19 April
    Coronavirus: European heads to stick to virtual meeting
    Explained: what are the rules for amateur sports?
    Ministerial decree provides details on activities for youths
    EU announces travel authorisation system to screen threats to security and health from visa-exempt third countries
    Anti-racism campaign launched in Liège
    Prioritising vaccines for teachers will not prevent clusters among children, Health Minister warns
    Police avert clash between gangs from Mons, La Louvière
    Research: Cause of blood clots after vaccination found, and it’s treatable
    Railway workers union joins train strike, drivers opt out
    Flanders cracks down on social housing fraud
    Flemish socialist party sp.a changes name to Vooruit
    Flanders issues record number of fines for unpaid kilometre tax
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels attacks: victims take Belgian state to court

    Monday, 22 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium is being taken to court by 19 victims of the terror attacks on Brussels Airport and Maelbeek metro station on 22 March 2016.

    “We accuse the government of a lack of information, a lack of help and inadequate legislation,” said Nic Reynaert, the victims’ lawyer and a victim himself.

    Reynaert’s own case is starting on Monday, five years to the day of the attacks, and will be followed on 19 April by the cases of ten victims before the Dutch-speaking Court of First Instance.

    The other nine cases will begin at the French-speaking Court of First Instance on 11 May.

    Related News

     

    “I will win. No doubt,” said Reynaert, who was in the metro carriage behind the one where the bomb exploded, adding that he was “still suffering from it in every area,” clarifying that his suffering is both physical and psychological.

    Besides the three suicide bombers, 32 people died in the attacks at Brussels Airport and Maelbeek, and 340 people were injured.

    Some of the other victims are also being helped by Reynaert, who said that “if there is an attack tomorrow, people will be in the same boat again. That is why we are doing it, to avoid that in the future.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times