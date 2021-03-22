Brussels attacks: victims take Belgian state to court...

“I will win. No doubt,” said Reynaert, who was in the metro carriage behind the one where the bomb exploded, adding that he was “still suffering from it in every area,” clarifying that his suffering is both physical and psychological.
Besides the three suicide bombers, 32 people died in the attacks at Brussels Airport and Maelbeek, and 340 people were injured.
Some of the other victims are also being helped by Reynaert, who said that “if there is an attack tomorrow, people will be in the same boat again. That is why we are doing it, to avoid that in the future.”