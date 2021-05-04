   
Cyclist knocked off bike in Brussels: Investigation launched
Tuesday, 04 May, 2021
    Cyclist knocked off bike in Brussels: Investigation launched

    Tuesday, 04 May 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Screenshot from Twitter/ Flèchh Bleue

    Brussels police have launched an official investigation into a traffic incident after a video of a cyclist falling to the floor after being hit by a car appeared on social media this weekend.

    The video, filmed by the cyclist, shows the rider and the driver exchanging words through the car’s window. Once the cyclist sets off again, he is seen falling to the ground as the car drives past.

    Commenting on the video, David Stevens, Brussels chief inspector and face of the bicycle brigade, instructed the rider where he could file a complaint.

    “It’s done at the Marché au Charbon police station ;-),” he replied. “I still think that within a few centimetres this gesture could have had worse consequences. I hope that justice will be exemplary and that this video will help calm some of them down,” he added in a later reply.

    According to several reports in local media, Brussels mayor Philippe Close has also commented on the incident, calling on police to launch an official investigation. 