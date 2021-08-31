Sex worker murdered in Charleroi, another injured...

A woman was murdered on Monday evening in an apartment building in Marcinelle, a district of Charleroi, according to the public prosecutor’s office, which confirmed the facts on Tuesday.

A second woman was seriously injured and remains in life-threatening condition.

A suspect has been arrested, but he denies any involvement.

Several teams of the Charleroi police went to the scene.

“The two women were engaged in prostitution and renting rooms for that purpose,” said prosecutor Sandrine Vairon.

The deceased victim showed stab wounds, Vairon said.

“We have also discovered wounds suggesting that she tried to defend herself,” they added.

A hammer was found at the scene of the crime.

The arrested suspect claims to be only a witness.

Further investigations are planned in order to clarify the circumstances of the tragedy and to determine the role of the public prosecutor.

