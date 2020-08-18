   
Michelle Obama slams ‘wrong president’ Trump in Democrats speech
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020
Latest News:
Phishing emails promise Belgians a €250 Covid-19 premium...
‘Much too early’ to increase contact bubbles, stresses...
20-year-old dies from Covid-19 in Belgium...
Belgium in Brief: New Measures On Thursday?...
North Koreans forced to give up pet dogs...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 18 August 2020
    Phishing emails promise Belgians a €250 Covid-19 premium
    ‘Much too early’ to increase contact bubbles, stresses Belgium’s top virologist
    20-year-old dies from Covid-19 in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures On Thursday?
    North Koreans forced to give up pet dogs to supply restaurants
    Brussels face mask obligation not sufficient, federal experts say
    Thirty new species discovered in the Galapagos islands
    Michelle Obama slams ‘wrong president’ Trump in Democrats speech
    The euro strengthens against the dollar, approaches two-year high
    Belgian average drops to 533 new coronavirus infections per day
    Police arrest man armed with a spear on Avenue Louise
    ‘Slowly bleeding to death’: pleas to Belgian government to ease shopping measures
    Flemish cultural sector wants visitor limits to be reviewed
    Over half of Covid-19 patients give incomplete data to Flemish contact tracers
    Germany approves Belgian aid to Brussels Airlines
    Three Belgian regions will start local contact tracing
    Microplastic particles can now be found in human organs
    Coronavirus causes increase in registrations for SMS alert system
    ‘Best prank this year’: Belgian man shows butt on Google Street View
    Greenland’s ice cap has melted past ‘tipping point’
    View more
    Share article:

    Michelle Obama slams ‘wrong president’ Trump in Democrats speech

    Tuesday, 18 August 2020
    Credit: Obamawhitehouse.archives.gov

    Michelle Obama slammed president Donald Trump in an 18-minute speech Monday night, saying “let me be as clear and honest as possible: he is the wrong president for this country.”

    With her speech, former First Lady concluded the first day of the virtual Democratic Convention. The Convention is a three-day event that will see the Democrats appoint their next presidential candidate. Joe Biden is expected to be the official candidate.

    During the Obama era, Joe Biden served as Barack Obama’s vice president.

    “I am one of the handful of people living today who have seen firsthand the immense weight and awesome power of the presidency,” Obama said.

    “The job is hard. It requires clear-headed judgment, a mastery of complex and competing issues of devotion to facts and history, a moral compass and an ability to listen and an abiding belief that each of the 330,000,000 lives in this country has meaning and worth.”

    Referring to Trump voters, Obama remarked that those who seek “some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness” are met instead with “chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

    On Trump, Obama commented that “he has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

    She also mentioned the president’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement, saying that “innocent people of colour continue to be murdered” while “stating the simple fact that a Black life matters is still met with derision from the nation’s highest office.”

    At the end of her speech, Obama mentioned that during the last elections, too many people did not believe that their votes mattered and that this time around, everyone should vote for Biden as if their lives depend on it.

    While for some, Biden has been the best Democratic alternative to Trump, for others, Biden himself makes for an equally controversial candidate.

    Over the years, Biden has repeatedly been accused of sexual assault and racism. Biden also voted in favour of the Iraq invasion, which remains a tender point in American politics.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times