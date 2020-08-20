   
Angela Merkel meets with Greta Thunberg and Belgian youth climate activists
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Latest News:
Angela Merkel meets with Greta Thunberg and Belgian...
Former Trump advisor arrested for ‘We Build The...
Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles...
Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of...
Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Angela Merkel meets with Greta Thunberg and Belgian youth climate activists
    Former Trump advisor arrested for ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud
    Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles
    Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of future generations 
    Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children
    Presidency is just ‘one more reality show’ for Trump, says Obama
    Airbnb bans parties in all of its accommodation due to coronavirus
    Belgium will allow cross-border couples to unite from September
    Tasting alcohol at a young age increases risk of binge drinking with 85%
    Europe can deal with Covid-19 without locking down society, WHO says
    Brussels police to start wearing bodycams from September
    Russian opposition leader Navalny has likely been poisoned
    Amnesty International creates ‘danger zone’ at Belarusian embassy in Brussels
    EU concludes talks with fifth potential vaccine partner
    Belgium’s Security Council: ‘Return to normal not yet possible’
    Over 100,000 businesses are still not in line with company rules
    Thousands of women donate breast milk for coronavirus research
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures Again?
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
    View more
    Share article:

    Angela Merkel meets with Greta Thunberg and Belgian youth climate activists

    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    © Belga

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel met on Thursday with several leading figures from the youth climate movement, including Greta Thunberg and Belgian Anuna De Wever and Adélaïde Charlier.

    The meeting took place exactly two years since Greta Thunberg brought her sign outside the Swedish parliament to school strike for climate. Thunberg says that she regrets that “the world is still in denial of the climate crisis.”

    Thursday’s meeting with Angela Merkel followed an open letter signed by some 120,000 people in July. Written by Greta Thunberg, Anuna De Wever, Adélaïde Charlier and German Luisa Neubauer, they call for European heads of states to show courage and “treat climate change as a crisis.”

    The German Chancellor, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, is one of the few politicians, along with the incoming European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, to have reacted to the letter.

    The climate activists hope that the German leader will be able to use her influence to bring the climate change crisis further on the agenda in political corridors.

    “During an hour and a half of discussions, we did not make a lot of promises but Merkel assured us that she would not ratify the free trade agreement between the EU and the four countries making up the Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay) in its current state,” Adélaïde Charlier commented.

    The youth climate leaders also called for an end to investments in fossil fuels and to commit to reach the annual targets set for reducing CO2 emissions based on scientific information.

    “Some subjects were more difficult than others,” Charlier admitted.

    The Brussels Times