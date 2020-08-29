   
Recovery plan must be central to government formation, says Prime Minister Wilmès
Saturday, 29 August, 2020
    Recovery plan must be central to government formation, says Prime Minister Wilmès

    Saturday, 29 August 2020
    © Belga

    The recovery plan must be central to the formation of Belgium’s government, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès stressed on Saturday in La Libre Belgique and la Derniere Heure.

    If there is no federal majority by mid-September and the conditions are no longer met for her to request parliament’s confidence, the Prime Minister added, she could tender her resignation.

    “If this majority cannot emerge, we’ll assume our responsibilities,” Ms. Wilmès said. “In the event of an impasse, and we have to go back to the polls, we shall try to make a proposal to the Chamber so as to obtain a majority around this plan.”

    The Prime Minister can count on the Parliament’s confidence up to 17 September. If conditions do not allow her to request its confidence once more, she said, she will have to draw the required conclusions.

    Asked whether she could step down, Ms. Wilmès said, “everything is possible,” adding: “I shall not usurp the confidence that was given to me for a specific time and scope.”

    On the issue of going back to the polls, as suggested by Socialistische Partij Anders (sp.a) President Conner Rousseau, the Prime Minister gave a nuanced response.

    “If a government is not formed but an agreement is possible, that can change the analysis,” she said. “Do people believe that by reshuffling the electoral cards, we’ll be in a position that allows the situation to be unblocked?” she wondered.

    The Brussels Times