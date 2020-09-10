‘Does not apply to me’: Liberal party leader will not quarantine despite rules
Thursday, 10 September 2020
Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck
Georges-Louis Bouchez, the president of the liberal Walloon MR party, will not go into quarantine despite having been in government negotiations with royal appointee Egbert Lachaert, who tested positive for the coronavirus.
After Lachaert, one of two appointees by the king to lead negotiations for a new federal government, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, all other party presidents and their advisors were tested, as they had all been in close contact with him during formation talks.
Even though all tests came back negative, the government negotiators announced that, with the virus incubation period in mind, they would quarantine. Bouchez, however, announced via Twitter that the quarantine rule does not apply to him as he is a “low-risk contact.”
La quarantaine n’est applicable qu’aux personnes qui ont été à – de 1m50 pendant plus de 15 min de la personne infectée. 9 jours se calculent à partir du close contact. Le 18/09 vise les réunions de préformation mais pas le délai individuel qui varie selon le contact rapproché.