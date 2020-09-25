Belgium to declare government in European Parliament due to Covid-19

If the future Prime Minister makes their declaration of government on 1 October, it will be made in the European Parliament rather than in the House of Representatives, both parliaments agreed.

This should ensure that all 150 Members of Parliament will be able to attend the declaration. In these coronation times, that would not be possible in the House’s plenary. On the other hand, there is enough room in the plenary session of the European Parliament.

Related News

“The declaration of government of a new government is one of the most important moments in the legislature. It is important that any of the 150 parliamentarians can take part in it, in a corona-safe manner,” said Parliament President Patrick Dewael.

“That is why we have contacted the European Parliament and the Governing Board has given its approval.”

The road to the formation of a government has been a long one, starting on a divisive election Sunday on 26 May 2019. Talks have now entered the formation stage, usually the last step before a full-fledged government is declared.

The Brussels Times