Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
    New Prime Minister Alexander De Croo ‘has no enemies’, his father says

    Wednesday, 30 September 2020
    Herman and Alexander De Croo. Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s new prime minister Alexander De Croo has all the qualities to lead the next federal government, his father Herman said.

    De Croo reacted with pride to the prospect of his son becoming Prime Minister. “He can unite the Flemish, the Walloons and the people of Brussels. He has no enemies and can get along with everyone,” he told the Belga agency on Wednesday.

    “He obviously hasn’t slept much these last few days,” the new PM’s father commented, “But I called him. We are also neighbours, he lives close to me,” added the minister of state, who retired after a rich political career. He has been minister on several occasions but has never become prime minister.

    Related News

     

    However, the appointment of his son comes as no surprise to him. In his view, Alexander De Croo has enough experience in the business world but also at the political level, thanks to his mandates as party president, minister and deputy prime minister.

    “He had to work to make a name for himself in politics,” added Herman De Croo. “He is passionate but he also has a lot of humanity. He knows that the strongest horses have to have enough oats to be able to pull, but he doesn’t forget the people who have it less easy.”

