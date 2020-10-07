Liberal party president Georges-Louis Bouchez apologises on Twitter...

Georges-Louis Bouchez, president of the francophone liberal party (MR), publicly apologised on Twitter after having been heavily criticised for his allocation of ministerial posts.

For example, Mathieu Michel, the younger brother of Council President Charles Michel, became State Secretary for Digital Agenda instead of Denis Ducarme. Bouchez tried to place Ducarme in the Walloon government to make way for Michel, but this was not possible due to a rule on male-female ratios in the government.

“The last few days have been very difficult for the MR. Those difficulties were the result of decisions that I took on the division of responsibilities,” Bouchez said in a video message on Twitter. “I would like to apologise today to our elected representatives, our members and our sympathisers.”

Il faut faire de ces instants, un tremplin vers l’avenir ! Merci pour vos nombreuses marques de soutien ! #PresidenceMR #fierdetreliberal pic.twitter.com/VjFP5aaBvH — Georges-L BOUCHEZ (@GLBouchez) October 6, 2020

Translation: We have to make these moments a springboard to the future! Thank you for your many expressions of support!



“This party, I love it deeply and I wish it the best future,” Bouchez continued, adding that this could only be achieved “together.”

Related News

“Our party must become more democratic, open and transparent, but above all it must show greater respect for its members,” he said.

Bouchez’s fate as party president was on the line, with a discussion that lasted several hours resulting in Bouchez’s staying on as party president, surrounded by 11 people to “ensure the collegiality of the Reformist Movement’s decisions,” Le Soir wrote.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times