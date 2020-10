Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has cancelled his official visit to the Netherlands that was planned for Tuesday, he said on Sunday.

He was due to be received by his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in The Hague in the evening.

Given the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, De Croo thought it would be wiser not to travel abroad, as the focus should be on the current crisis.

The two prime ministers spoke on the phone on Sunday and decided to postpone the meeting in The Hague to an undetermined date, depending on how the situation develops.

For the new Belgian prime minister, it was to be the first international trip of his term of office. Tradition has it that a Belgian prime minister’s first official visit abroad is to a neighbouring country.

