   
Trump wants vote counting to stop, says he ‘won’ the election
Wednesday, 04 November, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he wants to stop all vote counting as he has already won the election, despite no figures supporting the claim.

    Saying that he will take the matter to the Supreme Court to stop all vote counting, Trump cited “fraud against the nation” in his speech Wednesday at the White House. “As far as I’m concerned, we’ve already won,” he said.

    Donald Trump said he “won” the election despite the ongoing count. He said there was a “major fraud” in progress in the counting of the ballots and said: “As far as I’m concerned, we’ve already won and we’re going to ensure the integrity of the election.

    To win, a candidate must obtain at least 270 of the 538 state electoral college votes cast, which as of Wednesday morning in Brussels – neither had obtained.

    As of 10:20 AM, Joe Biden has 238 electoral votes and Trump has 213, meaning there are 87 electoral votes left to be distributed.

    Before speaking, Trump had already taken to social media with similar claims. “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

    Both Twitter and Facebook took action against these comments, with Twitter flagging the post as making a “potentially misleading claim about an election.” Facebook added the statement that “Final results may be different from initial vote counts, as ballot counting may continue for days or weeks.”

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times