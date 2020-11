While not all votes have been counted yet, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has been declared the winner in the state of Wisconsin, report American media.

The state’s ten electoral votes are now officially going to Biden, getting him closer to the 270 required to win the election, report the New York Times and CNN.

Most current projections show Biden with 237 electoral votes to current US President Trump’s 214 as of 8:40 PM Belgian time.

Related News:

During the previous elections, the state went to Trump. Earlier on Wednesday and before the winner of the state had been declared, Trump announced that he wanted a recount in Wisconsin “immediately.”

However, a recount is only possible after the votes have officially been announced, and when there is a difference of less than one percentage point between the two candidates, which appears to be the case.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times