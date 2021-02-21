   
Vlaams Belang president defends MP’s trip to Paris protest
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 February, 2021
Latest News:
Vlaams Belang president defends MP’s trip to Paris...
Give victims of crime a free lawyer, says...
Over 120,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK...
Spring Sunday: Avoid centre of Ostend, mayor begs...
Non-essential travel: Right-wing MP joins demo in Paris...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 21 February 2021
    Vlaams Belang president defends MP’s trip to Paris protest
    Give victims of crime a free lawyer, says Flemish minister
    Over 120,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK
    Spring Sunday: Avoid centre of Ostend, mayor begs visitors
    Non-essential travel: Right-wing MP joins demo in Paris
    Covid-19: More than 250,000 now fully vaccinated
    Over 200 million coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide
    95-year-old former concentration camp guard extradited from United States to Germany
    British coronavirus variant has a longer contagious period
    Ostend police, mayor urge would-be visitors to stay away
    Coronavirus: About 30% of companies fail to comply with teleworking guidelines
    Vaccine strategy may miss the most vulnerable, warn poverty campaigners
    Only 2.5% of persons who test positive use Coronalert to warn their contacts
    Belgium’s cultural sector protests for perspective
    Coronavirus: Task Force weighs in on early vaccination call-ups
    27,550 Belgians accompanied Perseverance rover to Mars
    Weather: A foretaste of Spring
    SNCB launches pressure plan as nation heads for the coast
    Russia registers third coronavirus vaccine
    More than 6 in 10 young adults face anxiety and depression during pandemic
    View more
    Share article:

    Vlaams Belang president defends MP’s trip to Paris protest

    Sunday, 21 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Tom Van Grieken, president of the far-right Vlaams Belang, defended MP Dries Van Langenhove’s trip to Paris to take part in a demonstration against the possible dissolution of the extreme right-wing movement Génération Identitaire.

    “Defending freedom of expression is always essential,” he said in response to criticism that Van Langenhove’s trip violates the ban on non-essential travel.

    Van Grieken told Flemish public broadcaster VRT that Van Langenhove had informed him before leaving.

    “I have no problem with that,” Van Grieken said. “Our freedom of expression is under pressure. We are no longer allowed to meet as we want. We are hardly allowed to share anything on social networks. This seems essential to me.”

    Related News

     

    The party president denounced the attitude of the media on Twitter. According to him, they barely react when someone crosses the border to go to the hairdresser or to a shop, but they reared up when you cross the border to defend freedom of expression.

    “Censorship is on the rise, but the fourth estate is asleep,” he tweeted.

    Dries Van Langenhove himself claimed on Saturday that his trip to Paris was an essential one. “As a representative of the people, I have a number of tasks to perform,” he said.

    Van Langenhove was visible on pictures of the demonstration, behind a banner, next to other demonstrators with the logo of his organisation Schild & Vrienden on his chest.

    In total, hundreds of people took part in the demonstration according to AFP.

    The Brussels Times