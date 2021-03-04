Police investigate cyber attack on Belgium’s Prime Minister...

The police are investigating a cyber attack that targeted the services of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo last year, he confirmed Thursday in De Tijd. Additional security measures have been put in place.

In an answer to a parliamentary question, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that last year three “specific security incidents” were confirmed on the computer network of his services. An intervention was necessary in response to these incidents.

A police investigation was opened for one of them. “One of the attacks crossed the first perimeter. No damage was found, but preventing the worst came at a cost. For example, users were no longer able to connect to our infrastructure from abroad,” the Liberal replied.

In the aftermath of the containment, the cyber attack had almost no impact on the normal course of service. It is not clear who is behind this attack. “So far we have not received any information on the identity of the perpetrators,” De Croo said.

