   
News in briefs: Buried underwear will show state of Swiss soil
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 18 April, 2021
Latest News:
After a coronavirus Easter, how are chocolatiers weathering...
Report: More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors vanished in...
Anderlechtse Haard to outsource management of social housing...
Antwerp police break up multiple parties, make several...
European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    After a coronavirus Easter, how are chocolatiers weathering the pandemic?
    Report: More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors vanished in Europe in three years
    Anderlechtse Haard to outsource management of social housing car parks
    Antwerp police break up multiple parties, make several arrests
    European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of cages in animal farming in EU on the right track
    News in briefs: Buried underwear will show state of Swiss soil
    Covid-19: Positivity rate is now one in every ten tests taken
    Spain imposes quarantine for travellers from 12 countries
    Coronavirus: Belgium to send 760,000 masks to Guinea
    Gang fight in Bressoux claims life, wounds 2 and disrupts bus service
    Three officers injured in vehicle pursuit after curfew
    Main section of Suzan Daniel Bridge over Brussels Canal to be completed by Sunday
    Tom Van Grieken can tweet again after Twitter ban
    “Horizons” Salon to showcase some 200 youth initiatives
    Monster criminal trial on former NATO site starts on Monday
    Residents of care homes may soon get more freedoms
    Electrical fault on Boeing’s 737 MAX appears more widespread than first thought
    Belgium sees 599 bankruptcies in March
    Hidden camera shows how athletes with a disability are stared at in Brussels
    28 arrests after deadly row in Liège
    View more
    Share article:

    News in briefs: Buried underwear will show state of Swiss soil

    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    The garments will be buried and dug up again later. © UZH

    Scientists in Switzerland are sending thousands of pairs of white underpants to volunteers, who will then bury them in their gardens as part of a project to examine the state of the country’s soil, Science Focus reports.

    The project is being run by the department of plant and microbial biology at the university of Zurich, under the name Beweisstück Unterhose (Proof by Underpants). It sounds like an April Fool gag, but it’s not. Here’s their website.

    The one thing that most parts of the world have in common is soil, yet little is known about it as a biome. The aim of the project is to find out more.

    The recipients include ordinary people, gardeners, farmers and growers and anyone else with access to a patch of soil. They will receive two pairs of underpants, bury them and then dig them up after one month and two months respectively, photograph them and return them to the university.

    That will offer the scientists a picture of the health conditions of the soil in various parts of the country: the richer the soil life, the more likely the underpants are to be degraded, as the (micro)organisms in the soil work on the cotton fabric.

    But not just any underpants.

    Apart from the waistband and the seams, our test pants are made from 100 per cent biodegradable organic cotton,” reads the project’s website. “This substance can serve as a food source for various microorganisms in the soil. They eat the underpants with ravenous hunger. The more active microorganisms who live in the soil, the faster and the more holistically the underpants will be eaten up.”

    The aim of the project is “to shine a spotlight on the essential but rather unknown and fascinating universe below our feet,” the project explains.

    For some participants, the soil they walk on is no more than a surface; for others like gardeners a source of nature; for farmers, a source of income. But for most, the details remain a mystery.

    Soils accommodate billions of bacteria, fungi, insects, worms and other creatures. Their abundance and activity are central features of healthy soils. The more diverse the soil community, the better the soil can function. For soils, functioning means to be able to produce food and raw materials, filter water and protect against natural hazards.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times