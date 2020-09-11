   
Coronavirus: Lufthansa Group refunds 1,800 flight tickets per hour
Friday, 11 September, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Lufthansa Group, of which Brussels Airlines is also a member, made an average of 1,800 refunds per hour last week.

    This year, around €2.7 billion worth of airline tickets have already been refunded to 6.3 million passengers who have requested them, mainly because their flights were cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic. There are still a million files to be processed, Lufthansa said Friday.

    In addition, new files are still being registered with the cancellation of flights or trips.

    A week ago, seven out of ten refunds still had to be made for the Brussels Airlines subsidiary. Some 210,000 files were still open, but the company promised that most refunds would be settled by the end of October.

    The Brussels Times