   
Belgians bought a third more products online during Covid-19 crisis
Monday, 14 September, 2020
    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Belgians bought a third more products online during Covid-19 crisis

    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgians’ online spending increased by 33% in the first half of 2020, according to figures from BeCommerce Market Monitor published on Sunday.

    A total of 8.1 million Belgian consumers made online purchases.

    More than one parcel in four contained clothing. One out of every three items of clothing purchased in the first half of the year was bought online. Before the coronavirus crisis, this proportion was less than 20%.

    However, the blows of the crisis to the service sector have had a significant effect on the total score of e-commerce in Belgium. Turnover from e-commerce reached €5.1 billion in the first half of the year, a decrease of 10%, while the sector grew by 7% year-on-year.

    The BeCommerce Market Monitor is a survey conducted by GfK at the request of BeCommerce with the support of PostNL and the National Lottery.

    The Brussels Times