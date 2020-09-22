   
Thalys cuts several trains amid covid losses and red zones
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
    Thalys cuts several trains amid covid losses and red zones

    Tuesday, 22 September 2020
    Trains continue to be disrupted. Credit: Wikipedia

    The railway company Thalys will officially offer fewer trains from 1 October, the company announced Tuesday.

    This change, which will stay in place until further notice, follows a drastic drop in passengers seen by the company since August this year. While the trains will continue to serve the routes expected, numbers will be reduced as the company faces large parts of the Netherlands and Paris pushing into a red zone.

    “This decision is aimed at preserving the company’s financial situation,” emphasises Thalys, which says it has lost €187 million in turnover compared with 2019 in the first eight months of the year.

    The company is reducing the number of trains in circulation to reach 40% of its usual offer as of October. On average, eight trains per day will run between Brussels and Paris, five between Brussels and the Netherlands and two between Brussels and Germany.

    The low-cost “IZY” links between Brussels and Paris will be maintained, with return trips on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

