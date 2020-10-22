Belgian aviation sector calls for rapid tests at airports

The Belgian travel and aviation sector is calling for the introduction of rapid tests for travellers at airports, the various players said Thursday in a press release.

The fall in air traffic is of the order of 70% over the whole year 2020, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

All actors of these sectors are asking the Belgian government to urgently implement antigenic tests in airports instead of quarantines, in order to facilitate travellers’ displacements.

“Several hubs of major European airports (Milan, Rome, Frankfurt, London and very recently Paris) are in the process of equipping themselves with antigenic testing facilities to enable rapid diagnosis,” the sector stressed in a press release.

The aircraft manufacturers and IATA also point out “the low probability of infection in aircraft, as the aircraft’s filtration system renews the air in the cabin every two to three minutes.”

The press release was signed by ABTO, Air Belgium, A4E, BAR Belgium, BATA, BATM, Belgian Travel Organisation, Brussels Airport Company, Brussels Hotels Association, Brussels South Charleroi Airport, CLIA, IATA, UPAV and VVR.

The Brussels Times