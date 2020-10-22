   
European Parliament calls for new EU law on deforestation
Thursday, 22 October, 2020
    The European Parliament has called for a new law to stop EU-driven deforestation.

    Globally, the EU is responsible for over 10% of forest destruction, driven by its consumption of commodities like meat, dairy, soy for animal feed, palm oil, coffee and cacao.

    Since 2015, 10 million hectares (larger than the size of Portugal) of forests worldwide have been lost to deforestation each year.

    The initiative for a law to exclude deforestation, ecosystem destruction and human rights violations from companies’ supply chains was adopted by a clear majority – 377 in favour, 75 against, 243 abstentions.

    It supports a level market playing field by setting the same rules for all companies, including the financial sector, whilst also recognising the need to support small and medium sized enterprises.

    Such a law would apply to commodities such as palm oil, soy, beef, leather, thereby reassuring consumers that they have not unknowingly brought into the destruction of nature through their shopping.

    “This is just the start of the race against the clock to save the world’s forests and nature. Together with 130+ environmental groups, we are in it for the long run to make a new law reality. Let’s get deforestation off our plates for good,” Anke Schulmeister-Oldenhove, Policy Officer at WWF said.

