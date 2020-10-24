Temporarily unemployed could find work in crisis-affected sectors...

Belgium’s labour Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne says he will propose to the Government to authorise persons on temporary unemployment to work in crisis-hit sectors.

Dermagne made the disclosure in the Chamber on Thursday, in answer to questions from Jan Briers (CD&V) and Christian Leysen (Open Vld).

The measure was included on the agenda of consultations between the various levels of government at the inter-ministerial conference on the economy and employment, held earlier on Thursday.

The idea is to help cushion the effects of the health crisis on severely affected sectors such as hospitals and retirement homes.

The workers concerned would receive a guarantee that they will be able to return to their original jobs.

The new arrangements would also enable students and pensioners to be recruited in health care and education, the minister said.

The Brussels Times