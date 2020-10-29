   
Council of State upholds shutdown of bars and restaurants
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 29 October, 2020
Latest News:
Council of State upholds shutdown of bars and...
Belgium may need international aid as coronavirus hospitalisations...
Covid-19: Anonymous inspectors on patrol from next week...
France will go back into lockdown from Friday...
‘We need everyone’: Belgian PM calls for unity...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 29 October 2020
    Council of State upholds shutdown of bars and restaurants
    Belgium may need international aid as coronavirus hospitalisations surge, epidemiologist warns
    Covid-19: Anonymous inspectors on patrol from next week
    France will go back into lockdown from Friday
    ‘We need everyone’: Belgian PM calls for unity to fight coronavirus
    ‘Best-case scenario’: EU could have Covid-19 vaccine by April
    Hospitals can deploy staff with Covid-19 ‘in very exceptional cases’, Sciensano says
    Flanders’ new measures come into force from midnight
    Germany will go into ‘partial lockdown’ from Monday
    Brussels women wait longer to become pregnant
    Oil prices drop further as coronavirus continues to spread
    European Commission launches new measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus
    French MEP on hunger strike against ‘obscene’ EU budget
    Bpost staff urged to try and deliver packages every time
    Sophie Wilmès no longer in intensive care for Covid-19
    Crisis Centre urges people not to wait until Friday to follow new measures
    Belgian ICU will be full by 6 November if rise continues
    Competition: LVMH can take over Tiffany, but no longer wants to
    ‘Four guests tops’: Sciensano official gives tips for ‘corona-proof’ holidays
    Brussels-Vienna night train stops running for at least a month
    View more
    Share article:

    Council of State upholds shutdown of bars and restaurants

    Thursday, 29 October 2020
    The Pauwelyn brothers from Roeselare, who brought the case. © Brasserie Flandria

    The Council of State has rejected an appeal brought by representatives of the hospitality sector in Belgium against the order to close all bars and restaurants, introduced on 18 October.

    The case was brought in the name of Brasserie Flandria, which describes itself as “a hip brasserie/eat easy bar in the heart of Roeselare,” in West Flanders.

    On the website of the business, the owners state, “The managers of Brasserie Flandria are going to the Council of State to contest the decision of the federal government to close the catering industry for a month.”

    The application is for an interim interdict of the government order, which would suspend it while the case was heard, given the urgency of the case.

    The chance of success is minimal, but we don’t want to let ourselves be abused,” said the owners, brothers Jan-Willem and Louis Pauwelyn.

    The applicants argued that the order was in breach of three basic principles: the principle of due care, the principle of proportionality, and the freedom to do business in the catering industry.

    We have already had to close for four months, and now we have to shut the doors again,” the brothers write.

    That is extremely hard. We are still young and have worked very hard in recent years, and invested heavily in our dream. We have managed to develop it into a thriving business. It wasn’t always easy, but we kept going.”

    Even the first wave of measures, which introduced the closure of the whole sector in an unprecedented action previously unseen even under Nazi occupation, the business bounced back, the brothers said.

    Hand gel, face masks, registration forms, distancing, screens, we did it all. Now we just want to keep on doing our job,” they write.

    A new lockdown means it’s over for us.”

    In a separate case joined to the main case, the applicants, the restaurant Mainego in Lessines in Hainaut province, called into question the authority of the minister concerned with the first closure in March – home affairs minister Pieter De Crem (CD&V).

    The Council of State also rejects the seriousness of a plea concerning the Minister’s authority, without however actually having been able to examine that competence, in view of the formulation of the plea,” the judgement reads.

    The Council of State, whose role is to scrutinise the acts of government at all levels, rejected arguments on the epidemiological justification for the closure as being outwith its powers, and ruled simply on the right of the government to take health measures.

    The lockdown of bars and restaurants stands.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times