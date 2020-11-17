   
Lufthansa scraps free meals for economy passengers
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020
    Credit: pixabay

    From next spring, Lufthansa airline will no longer offer free economy class catering on all its flights in Europe, the company announced on Tuesday.

    The company’s subsidiary – including Brussels Airlines and Eurowings – have already required passengers to pay for snacks and drinks. From March 2021 this will also be the case on Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines.

    The decision comes as a result of customers being dissatisfied with the food on offer, according to Christina Foerster of Lufthansa. The renewed, higher quality snacks would also be more sustainable and healthier. For Lufthansa and Swiss passengers, however, a bottle of water is still free of charge.

    Lufthansa had already significantly reduced its catering offer since the corona pandemic for hygienic reasons.

