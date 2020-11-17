   
Belgium’s businesses fear Brexit crisis on top of Covid-19
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s businesses fear Brexit crisis on top of...
Belgium will not reach its renewable energy goal...
Leuven Leopold II statue moved to Town Hall...
‘Typically’ entangled Belgian politics caused preventable Covid-19 deaths...
Luxembourg prepares for new lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 November 2020
    Belgium’s businesses fear Brexit crisis on top of Covid-19
    Belgium will not reach its renewable energy goal for 2020
    Leuven Leopold II statue moved to Town Hall basement
    ‘Typically’ entangled Belgian politics caused preventable Covid-19 deaths
    Luxembourg prepares for new lockdown
    French radio sorry for saying the Queen died
    Lufthansa scraps free meals for economy passengers
    ‘Belgium is not doing a very good job’, Van Ranst tells Dutch press
    Belgian fans wanted to create the best fantasy Red Devils team
    4 in 10 students flout coronavirus rules in their dorms, survey shows
    Pro and anti-car ban campaigners face off in Bois de la Cambre
    Belgium in Brief: SNOw Way?
    Non-essential shops want to sell on appointment
    Little chance bars and restaurants will reopen this year, expert warns
    Coronavirus: real-estate viewings allowed, but only unaccompanied
    Belgium’s new daily coronavirus infections drop below 5,000
    Free, but not mandatory: What we know about Belgium’s vaccine plan
    Over 13,000 coronavirus sanctions handed out in Brussels
    Vaccine news brings passengers back as Easyjet’s profits slump
    Austrian privacy activist brings complaints against Apple
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s businesses fear Brexit crisis on top of Covid-19

    Tuesday, 17 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium cannot afford a “Brexit crisis” as it faces the coronavirus crisis and its economic consequences, the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium (FEB) warned Tuesday.

    The employers’ organisation hopes that negotiations for a trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union will be concluded in the coming days to allow sufficient time for the formal adoption of the texts.

    Talks have in fact resumed in Brussels in what appears to be the last possible stretch towards an agreement, with both parties reiterating that they are working towards a deal.

    The absence of a trade agreement, which should protect the country from further economic damage and job losses, would have serious consequences, the FEB stressed.

    “Free, fair and regulated international trade remains crucial to our prosperity, even with Covid-19,” it added.

    Related News

     

    While many Belgian companies are suffering from legal uncertainty because of the imminent Brexit, the federation said it is counting on the broadest and deepest possible agreement that will ensure the proper functioning of the European internal market and fair competition.

    The United Kingdom is Belgium’s fourth largest trading partner, the FEB pointed out. “For our export economy, it is vital that trade between the UK and Belgium remains as smooth as possible after the New Year.”

    The FEB also uses the example of the CETA, the trade agreement between the European Union and Canada, to highlight the benefits of such agreements. “Belgian exports have increased and our trade balance has turned positive,” the federation wrote.

    “The AETA has not only made trade between Belgium/EU and Canada cheaper (thanks to tariff cuts) and simpler (thanks to simplified customs procedures). It has also made it easier for new Belgian and European players to offer their goods and services in Canada,” FEB said.

    While the UK left the EU at the end of January, it is currently in a transition period in which it remains part of the EU’s internal market and customs union. If there is no agreement ratified on time, trade between London and Brussels will be based on WTO rules from the beginning of January, with customs controls and taxes.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times