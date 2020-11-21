   
Elon Musk now world’s third richest man, after Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
Saturday, 21 November, 2020
    © Belga

    Elon Musk, CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla and founder of SpaceX has become the world’s third richest man according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaire ranking, following a surge in Tesla’s market value.

    According to the Bloomberg index, Musk’s wealth is valued at $121 billion.

    Tesla is the world’s most valuable car manufacturer, with a market value of nearly 400 billion dollars. Musk who owns 20% of Tesla’s shares has seen his fortune increase by $90 billion this year according to The Guardian.

    With this figure, he has overtaken Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg whose fortune stands at ‘only’ $104 billion.

    Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, remains the richest man in the world with a wealth amassed to a value of $183 billion. Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, is in second place with $128 billion dollars.

    The Brussels Times