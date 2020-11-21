Elon Musk now world’s third richest man, after Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates

Elon Musk, CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla and founder of SpaceX has become the world’s third richest man according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaire ranking, following a surge in Tesla’s market value.

According to the Bloomberg index, Musk’s wealth is valued at $121 billion.

Tesla is the world’s most valuable car manufacturer, with a market value of nearly 400 billion dollars. Musk who owns 20% of Tesla’s shares has seen his fortune increase by $90 billion this year according to The Guardian.

With this figure, he has overtaken Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg whose fortune stands at ‘only’ $104 billion.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, remains the richest man in the world with a wealth amassed to a value of $183 billion. Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, is in second place with $128 billion dollars.

The Brussels Times