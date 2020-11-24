   
Elon Musk now the world’s second richest man
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020
    © Belga

    With a fortune of $127.9 billion, Elon Musk, CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla and founder of SpaceX, has become the second richest person in the world according to the latest billionaire ranking established by Bloomberg index.

    Tesla’s shares have seen a growth of nearly 490% in 2020. Musk who owns 20% of the shares has seen his fortune increase by almost $100 billion this year.

    Since the company went public in 2010, the stock has gone up more than 4000%. Tesla is now the world’s most valuable car manufacturer, with a market value of nearly 400 billion dollars.

    The latest surge in Tesla shares sees the 49-year-old entrepreneur surpass Microsoft’s co-founder, Bill Gates’ net wealth of $127.7 billion.

    The richest man in the world, with an estimated fortune of $182 billion, is Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos.

