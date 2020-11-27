   
Green Friday movement pushes against ‘deceptive’ Black Friday deals
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 27 November, 2020
Latest News:
Leuven mayor unapologetic over breaking up women’s group...
Flanders earmarks €125 million for hydrogen research and...
Belgium ranks in top 3 of most Covid-19...
Green Friday movement pushes against ‘deceptive’ Black Friday...
Trial begins in Antwerp over attack on Iranian...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 27 November 2020
    Leuven mayor unapologetic over breaking up women’s group demo
    Flanders earmarks €125 million for hydrogen research and innovation
    Belgium ranks in top 3 of most Covid-19 deaths in Europe
    Green Friday movement pushes against ‘deceptive’ Black Friday deals
    Trial begins in Antwerp over attack on Iranian opposition
    Belgium in Brief: Will Covid Steal Christmas?
    Cargo plane escapes crash after botched take-off in Brussels Airport
    UK to introduce new measures targeting Google and Facebook’s dominance
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today
    Brexit: Chief EU negotiator travels to London as talks continue
    No Christmas Eve curfew? Elio Di Rupo hints at relaxation
    New defence chief: Belgium’s military faces ‘gigantic challenge’
    Belgium could reopen non-essential shops ahead of Christmas, top official says
    Don’t relax lockdown measures yet, Belgian hospitals warn
    Coronavirus: intensive care patients approach 1,000 mark as all indicators drop
    Pandemic: 25 years of progress lost as women take on most of the work
    Brexit: UK government writes to expats about their future
    EuroMillions: After massive 120 million euro jackpot, winner keeps his promises
    Coronavirus: Antibody retention varies from patient to patient, study finds
    Don’t ruin 4 weeks of progress in 4 days, Belgian PM warns
    View more
    Share article:

    Green Friday movement pushes against ‘deceptive’ Black Friday deals

    Friday, 27 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A movement that calls itself Green Friday wants to offer an alternative to what it deems “inciting and deceptive” Black Friday deals by encouraging people to go for “more sustainable, local and solidary” consumption.

    The 2020 edition of “Black Friday,” a day of trade promotions imported from the United States on the day after Thanksgiving, could once again beat online sales records due to the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

    Black Friday is first and foremost synonymous with good deals for consumers. But in the eyes of the Resources federation, which represents social economy enterprises active in waste reduction, it is above all a call to over-consumption.

    The organisation has therefore decided to take the “Green Friday” movement, initiated in France in 2017, which is opposed to “Black Friday”, to Belgium. It wants to raise consumer awareness in Wallonia and Brussels to promote responsible consumption.

    Shops that subscribe to the movement offer their products at the same price as all year round, with no reduction for the occasion. “The right price for our planet, our society and our economy,” the organisation said.

    “Our objective is to make consumers aware of the economic, social and environmental impact of their purchases”.

    The movement has received support from Céline Tellier, Walloon Minister for the Environment.

    Last year, the number of electronic transactions broke the ceiling on “Black Friday” with 10,432,103 payments in shops and online, according to figures from the payment company Worldline. Internet commerce benefited particularly from this, with an 87% increase in transactions compared to a normal Friday.

    Despite the Covid-19 crisis and the closure of many shops, the consumerist wave is expected to hit Belgium again this Friday. According to the online trade organisation BeCommerce, the number of purchases on the internet could increase by 8 to 10% compared to last year.

    The Brussels Times