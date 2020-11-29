   
EU intellectual property plan would protect small companies
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 November, 2020
Latest News:
Flemish government ‘leaning towards postponing January sales’...
Vlaams Belang member ousted after honouring Nazi soldier...
Coronavirus: Hospitals can reopen for non-essential care...
Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of...
Most museums in Flanders will not reopen on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 November 2020
    Flemish government ‘leaning towards postponing January sales’
    Vlaams Belang member ousted after honouring Nazi soldier on Armistice Day
    Coronavirus: Hospitals can reopen for non-essential care
    Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of crisis
    Most museums in Flanders will not reopen on 1 December
    Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against curfew in Liège
    EU intellectual property plan would protect small companies
    Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85
    First flavour treatment facility opens for Covid survivors
    Coronavirus: fewer than 4,000 patients in hospital
    All six Brussels police zones warm to bodycams for officers
    Prayer and labour: Nuns produce toiletries from Trappist ale
    Coronavirus: Animal rights organisation welcomes fireworks ban
    Former Jihadi transferred to Belgian prison from Turkey
    Coronavirus: Over 400,000 deaths in Europe
    France: Jail time for man who threatened to make teacher “die like Samuel Paty”
    Social distancing: Four-person rule requires direct access to a garden
    Open VLD: No capital gains tax under this government
    Belgian insurers registered over 330,000 road accidents in 2019
    Man fatally shot in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean
    View more
    Share article:

    EU intellectual property plan would protect small companies

    Sunday, 29 November 2020
    The protection of the name Parmiggiano could be extended to non-agricultural products. © Pixabay

    The European Commission this week published its new action plan on intellectual property, which aims to help companies make the most of their own inventions.

    Intellectual property (IP) is one of a company’s intangible assets, the products of the minds of owners and employees which go on to become the company’s other assets, such as products and services.

    The action plan sets out to improve the protection of IP for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It involves a number of steps: to boost the uptake of IP by SMEs; to facilitate the sharing of IP to increase the technological uptake in the industry; to fight counterfeiting and improve the enforcement of IP rights; and to promote a global level playing field.

    Intangible assets such as brands, designs, patents and data are increasingly important in today’s knowledge economy,” the Commission said in a statement. “IP-intensive industries account for 45% of all GDP and 93% of all EU exports, while the added value of IP is growing across most European industrial ecosystems.”

    Across the world, demand for protection of IP is increasing, as those intangible assets become increasingly more important in a technological world.

    The Action Plan builds on the strengths of the European IP framework to ensure that it supports our economic recovery and resilience in key economic areas,” the Commission said.

    The plan has five main headings:

    Improving the protection offered to IP, for example with a strengthened system of protection for geographical indications for agricultural products (such as champagne or Cheddar cheese) as well as looking into the possibility of a similar system for other products, like Solingen knives or Carrara marble;

    Encouraging SMEs to make better use of the IP protections already in place – something only 9% of small businesses currently do;

    Making it possible to share critical IP in times of crisis, such as the current pandemic of Covid-19;

    Improving the enforcement of IP rights and fighting counterfeiting, with fake branded goods at present representing a value of 6.8% of GDP in the whole EU; and

    Lobbying for a global level playing field for EU companies outside of Europe, where 93% of exported goods come from industries where IP rights are of huge importance.

    Europe is home to some of the world’s leading innovations, but companies are still not fully able to protect their inventions and capitalise on their intellectual property,” said Thierry Breton, commissioner for the internal market.

    Today we are proposing to overhaul our intellectual property system to strengthen Europe’s ability to develop next-generation technologies, to reflect advances in data and artificial intelligence, to allow companies to quickly pool their knowledge in times of crisis, and to support Europe’s path towards economic recovery and the green transition.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times