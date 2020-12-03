   
Brussels start-up has its finger in the dyke of water loss
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium announces coronavirus vaccination strategy...
Vaccine Safety: I told my mum to get...
Nature: The problem of dogs off the leash...
Belgium expected to announce coronavirus vaccination strategy at...
Wheelchairs given full access to new Brussels station,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 December 2020
    Belgium announces coronavirus vaccination strategy
    Vaccine Safety: I told my mum to get the vaccine, says UK expert
    Nature: The problem of dogs off the leash
    Belgium expected to announce coronavirus vaccination strategy at 11:30 AM
    Wheelchairs given full access to new Brussels station, but not the trains
    Third coronavirus wave would be ‘catastrophic’ for Brussels hospitals
    Brussels start-up has its finger in the dyke of water loss
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s daily hospital admissions drop below 200
    End of an era: the phone book is no more
    Belgium set to receive total of 22.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
    EU advises all Member States to impose curfew and extend holidays
    Third wolf in two months gets hit by car in Limburg
    Belgium allows shopping with two for ‘important’ purchases
    Dutch police arrest fleeing Belgian driver with €1.2 million in cash
    Several injured after after explosion near Liège train station
    Nearly 1 in 3 Black Friday sales were misleading, consumer organisation warns
    Guests ‘already had Covid-19,’ organiser of Brussels sex party says
    Belgium subscribes to purchase of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine
    Essential pandemic workers honoured with ‘hero forests’ in Flanders
    Organised crime will target vaccines, warns Interpol
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels start-up has its finger in the dyke of water loss

    Thursday, 03 December 2020
    © Shaype/Olivier Papegnies

    The Brussels-based tech start-up Shaype has raised €1.9 million euros in fresh investment capital for a system to tackle huge water losses in buildings.

    Shaype was set up in 2017 by three partners to work on a system to use technology to tackle the problem of major water losses in large buildings, whether industrial or residential, including apartment blocks.

    According to the company, one in three large buildings suffers from water leaks, 95% of which go undetected. In 3% of buildings, leaks will lead to water damage. In the rest, they lead only to inflated water bills.

    The technology appears simple: attack a plug & play monitor to the water meter. If at any point water consumption is seen to spike, the monitor will send an alert to an app or text message, so that the source of the leak can be investigated immediately, rather than waiting for the next water bill.

    It doesn’t take a deluge for effect of leaks to be felt.

    A toilet that keeps running can cost €700 a year,” said co-founder and operational director Gregoire de Hemptinne.

    For a building with multiple leaks, you can make a huge difference by intervening more quickly. The investment in leak detection pays for itself through the water bill. The average saving on the water bill is 20%,” he said.

    Since its beginning in 2017, the company has attracted the custom of major property owners like the city of Brussels and one of the schools networks in Flanders. In 1,000 buildings where the system was installed, water loss was cut by 500 million litres.

    On average, 15% of the water in buildings is lost through leaks,” said Hemptinne. “In old buildings, such as those of the city of Brussels, the loss amounts to 40%. With our sensor, the loss has been reduced to about 20%.”

    The new investment came from the Ghent-based property investor Amavi, and the Austrian property group Sygna. The capital injection will allow the company to broaden its customer base.

    Within two to three years, we want to be monitoring 10,000 buildings in the Benelux, the UK, Germany and France,” said de Hemptinne. “We have set ourselves the ambition to save 100 billion litres of water per year by 2022.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times