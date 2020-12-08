   
ING bank closes over 60 offices in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 December, 2020
Latest News:
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine is ‘safe and effective,’ interim...
William Shakespeare (81) gets his Covid vaccine...
Lockdown partygoers in Wallonia busted after setting off...
Bpost resumes delivering all packages at home...
No return to campus before February for Francophone...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine is ‘safe and effective,’ interim results confirm
    William Shakespeare (81) gets his Covid vaccine
    Lockdown partygoers in Wallonia busted after setting off fireworks
    Bpost resumes delivering all packages at home
    No return to campus before February for Francophone universities in Belgium
    Brexit: EU and UK agree to fully implement Withdrawal Agreement
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet early on 18 December
    ING bank closes over 60 offices in Belgium
    Brexit deal ‘looking very, very difficult’, Boris Johnson warns
    Night trains could connect Brussels to Paris and Berlin in 2023
    Belgian butchers know your 30 person order is probably illegal
    Belgian PM reminds Boris Johnson that Pfizer vaccine is ‘Made in Europe’
    Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is 97% effective, Bio Farma says
    Mysterious monolith spotted on Belgian potato field
    Belgium in Brief: No, You Still Can’t Have A Sex Party
    STIB offers to broadcast Christmas wishes through Brussels
    Flemish universities remain in code red through February
    Cars partially allowed back in Bois de la Cambre in compromise deal
    Relaxations over Christmas would start Belgium’s third wave, warns Van Ranst
    Brussels Airlines sees slight increase in bookings
    View more
    Share article:

    ING bank closes over 60 offices in Belgium

    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Dutch multinational ING will close 62 offices in Belgium without any layoffs being involved, it announced on Tuesday.

    The decision follows an upward trend in Belgians’ tendency to choose online banking. That behaviour was sped up due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to ING, with traffic to the bank’s mobile platform reportedly increasing by 23% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period the year before.

    Even in 2019, before the pandemic, ING banks saw 40% fewer people for tasks like activating or deactivating bank cards, De Tijd reports.

    Related News

     

    The affected offices were places where “a limited number of client interactions” were happening, ING said in a press release.

    “The employees concerned will be offered a job within ING,” the bank added. Meanwhile, clients of the offices that are closing will be notified either by employees from nearby officers, or digitally, Knack reports.

    ING already reduced the number of offices from 654 in 2018 to 616 the next year. By the end of 2021, only 490 banks will be left, effectively slashing one in four banks.

    Numbers from banking federation Febelfin show that such a reduction is happening in other banks in Belgium as well, with the total number of banks in the country having dropped by some 40% in 2019 (4,692) compared to 2009 (7,977), according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times