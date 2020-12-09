   
Sophie Wilmès makes No 71 on Forbes list, ahead of Beyoncé
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 December, 2020
Latest News:
Sophie Wilmès makes No 71 on Forbes list,...
Animal welfare organisations call for the permanent closure...
Psychologist schools Prime Minister on how to motivate...
‘I certify that the patient below is alive’:...
Covid-19: Council of State overturns restriction on religion...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 December 2020
    Sophie Wilmès makes No 71 on Forbes list, ahead of Beyoncé
    Animal welfare organisations call for the permanent closure of fur farms in Europe 
    Psychologist schools Prime Minister on how to motivate Belgians
    ‘I certify that the patient below is alive’: GPs sick of sick notes
    Covid-19: Council of State overturns restriction on religion
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate edges closer to 1
    Brexit: Johnson and von der Leyen to meet in Brussels tonight
    Hearings over 22 March terrorist trial will end today
    EU’s new human rights sanctions regime: Will it be effective?
    Nine crystal meth labs discovered in Belgium
    Belgium extends paternity leave by 5 days from 1 January
    Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine is ‘safe and effective,’ interim results suggest
    William Shakespeare (81) gets his Covid vaccine
    Lockdown partygoers in Wallonia busted after setting off fireworks
    Bpost resumes delivering all packages at home
    No return to campus before February for Francophone universities in Belgium
    Brexit: EU and UK agree to fully implement Withdrawal Agreement
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet early on 18 December
    ING bank closes over 60 offices in Belgium
    Brexit deal ‘looking very, very difficult’, Boris Johnson warns
    View more
    Share article:

    Sophie Wilmès makes No 71 on Forbes list, ahead of Beyoncé

    Wednesday, 09 December 2020
    ©Belga

    Belgium’s former prime minister Sophie Wilmès (MR) has made the Forbes magazine list of the world’s most powerful women, outranking superstar Beyoncé.

    The American business magazine has been running its list of powerful women for 17 years, and the list if made up of women from many different fields: business, politics, technology and media among others.

    Some of the names need no introduction, like Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II and Taylor Swift.

    Wilmès is listed in her capacity as her country’s first-ever woman prime minister. At the age of 45, she is the tenth-youngest woman on the list – Taylor Swift No (82) is youngest, and Queen Elizabeth (No 46) oldest.

    She is also sandwiched two places below Rihanna, and one place above Beyoncé. She is the only Belgian on the list.

    The list is headed by German chancellor Angela Merkel in first place, followed by European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, US vice-president-elect Kamala Harris, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and philanthropist Melinda Gates of the Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation.

    Other familiar faces on the list include Oprah (20) – one of the few known worldwide by their first name – New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern (32), Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon (59) and actor Reese Witherspoon (96).

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times