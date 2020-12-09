Sophie Wilmès makes No 71 on Forbes list, ahead of Beyoncé

Belgium’s former prime minister Sophie Wilmès (MR) has made the Forbes magazine list of the world’s most powerful women, outranking superstar Beyoncé.

The American business magazine has been running its list of powerful women for 17 years, and the list if made up of women from many different fields: business, politics, technology and media among others.

Some of the names need no introduction, like Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II and Taylor Swift.

Wilmès is listed in her capacity as her country’s first-ever woman prime minister. At the age of 45, she is the tenth-youngest woman on the list – Taylor Swift No (82) is youngest, and Queen Elizabeth (No 46) oldest.

She is also sandwiched two places below Rihanna, and one place above Beyoncé. She is the only Belgian on the list.

The list is headed by German chancellor Angela Merkel in first place, followed by European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, US vice-president-elect Kamala Harris, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and philanthropist Melinda Gates of the Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation.

Other familiar faces on the list include Oprah (20) – one of the few known worldwide by their first name – New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern (32), Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon (59) and actor Reese Witherspoon (96).

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times