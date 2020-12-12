   
Electric vehicles: Fine particular pollution from brakes and tires could become a problem, OECD warns
    According to a new report published by the OECD, fine particles from brakes, tires, and road surfaces will soon become a major problem, which will require governments to rethink car taxation and tax break measures.

    Electric vehicles emit less CO2 than cars run by internal combustion engines (ICEs). However, the report warns that that’s not the case for particulate matter, which can even be higher than ICE cars.

    This would be the case for heavy long range electric vehicles, that can travel up to 483 kms. The cars weights are increased by the larger batteries and emit between 3 to 8 percent more particulate matter than classic ICE cars.

    According to the report, electric bicycles also contribute to more brake dust in cities, because there too, more and more high-performance (disc) brakes are fitted as their weight and speed increase. Even pedelecs contribute to the production of fine dust when braking.

    Taxing EVs extra for the particulate matter would put a financial burden on electric driving that could be questioned, according to critics, New Mobility reports. The criticism of the tires and the road surface about the vehicle’s weight is also unfair they argue because both the composition of the road surface and that of the tires determine the release of particulate matter.

    The Brussels Times