Apple prepares to launch it’s own electric vehicle...

Codenamed 'Project Titan' the launch of an Apple-made electric vehicle is scheduled for 2024.

Consumer electronics giant, Apple, is preparing the launch of its own electric vehicle in 2024, with breakthrough self-developed battery technology according to Reuters news agency.

The battery technology would incorporate so-called ‘mono cell’ design in order to free up space in the battery pack, making it possible to build smaller batteries with more capacity and longer driving range.

Known as ‘project Titan’ the technology could be the ‘next big thing’ – something as unexpected as the first iPhone was from Apple.

Apple has been experimenting with autonomous cars since 2017, running a fleet of around fifty cars – mostly Lexus RX450h hybrid cars – for testing autonomous driving software. But focus has now shifted to the new battery technology project, New Mobility reports.

It is not clear whether the computer and smartphone manufacturer would manufacture an Apple-branded car itself or outsource it to an established carmaker, which would incorporate the new battery technology.

According to Car and Driver, Apple’s Taiwan-based partner, Foxconn could be a candidate. Foxconn has recently announced it is currently developing an electric vehicle platform, with solid-state batteries that can accommodate different carmakers’ needs and technical specifications.

The Brussels Times