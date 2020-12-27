Belgium passes to new transitional support system for independents

A new mechanism regulating financial support for independents affected by the coronavirus crisis will take effect from the 1st of January, as announced in early December by David Clarinval, Belgium’s Minister for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and independents.

Under the new mechanism, the “droit passerelle” as the system of transitional support is called, will no longer need to be extended from month to month, based on the evolution of the COVID-19 situation.

Two arrangements have existed thus far: the double transitional allocation, which was extended to December, and the transitional allocation in support of resumption.

The new support mechanism is based on two pillars. The first establishes a temporary crisis allocation for independents forced to totally suspend their activities, and will take effect from the 1st of February.

The second, which kicks in on the 1st of January, provides support for independents who were unable to take advantage of the 2020 transitional crisis allowance or the transitional allowance in support of recovery. These are mainly people in the liberal professions.

Would-be beneficiaries would need to show, among other things, that they sustained turnover losses of at least 40% in the month preceding their application for financial support, compared to the corresponding month of 2019.

The Brussels Times