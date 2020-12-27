   
Belgium passes to new transitional support system for independents
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 27 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium passes to new transitional support system for...
Lewandowski elected Player of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo,...
AstraZeneca says it has “winning formula” for its...
EU-UK agreement ‘good news for the whole world,’...
UK to spend £100 million a year to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 27 December 2020
    Belgium passes to new transitional support system for independents
    Lewandowski elected Player of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo, Player of the Century
    AstraZeneca says it has “winning formula” for its vaccine
    EU-UK agreement ‘good news for the whole world,’ says incoming Swiss President
    UK to spend £100 million a year to replace EU student exchange system
    British court: 9-year-old’s death caused by air pollution
    Formula 1: Mick Schumacher unphased by constant comparisons with his father
    Vaccines: EU turned down offer of 500 million extra doses
    Strong winds sweep across Belgium and France, up to 25 cm of snow in the Ardennes
    Belgium raises unemployment allowance by 1.125% from 2021
    Covid-19: All indicators down in Belgium as vaccines stand ready
    Covid-19: Europol warns of fraudulent and fake vaccines
    Police: Stay away from the Hautes Fagnes today
    Belgian Erasmus students lament end of cooperation with UK
    Coronavirus: Vaccinations set to begin in nursing homes, health workers in March
    Coronavirus: Most infections in Mol nursing home linked to same source
    Brexit: 1,246-page draft agreement and only days to adopt it
    Bitcoin at record high, breaks $25,000 level for the first time
    Covid-19: First vaccines arrive at Leuven hospital
    Former British Double Agent George Blake dies
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium passes to new transitional support system for independents

    Sunday, 27 December 2020
    © Belga

    A new mechanism regulating financial support for independents affected by the coronavirus crisis will take effect from the 1st of January, as announced in early December by David Clarinval, Belgium’s Minister for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and independents.

    Under the new mechanism, the “droit passerelle” as the system of transitional support is called, will no longer need to be extended from month to month, based on the evolution of the COVID-19 situation.

    Two arrangements have existed thus far: the double transitional allocation, which was extended to December, and the transitional allocation in support of resumption.

    The new support mechanism is based on two pillars. The first establishes a temporary crisis allocation for independents forced to totally suspend their activities, and will take effect from the 1st of February.

    The second, which kicks in on the 1st of January, provides support for independents who were unable to take advantage of the 2020 transitional crisis allowance or the transitional allowance in support of recovery. These are mainly people in the liberal professions.

    Would-be beneficiaries would need to show, among other things, that they sustained turnover losses of at least 40% in the month preceding their application for financial support, compared to the corresponding month of 2019.

    The Brussels Times