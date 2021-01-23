   
Reformist movement calls for a 33% income tax cap in Belgium
Saturday, 23 January, 2021
    © Belga

    An employee should not see more than a third of their income go to taxes, the president of Belgium’s Reformist Movement, MR, Georges-Louis Bouchez said.

    Whether the governments major tax reform takes place in 2024 or later, his party wants to include a 33% “tax shield” on income tax and a maximum of 50% on all total revenues.

    “Today, the average income tax for employees in our country is 35 to 36%. So a cap of 33% significantly lowers taxes for the greatest number of people,” Bouchez told L’Echo. “This will have an impact on the middle class, since beyond 41,000 euros, we already find ourselves in a bracket where the taxes can reach up to 55%.”

    “We want a much more general tax cap – at 50% – which prevents someone giving more than half of all their income in taxes,” Bouchez added.

    “What we want is to put an end to fiscal hypocrisy and inject more justice into the system, because today, the ones with big salaries find ways to avoid taxes. We believe that lowering taxes is one of the keys to recovery. It is essential that we can quickly free up capital for our SMEs and self-employed, and that we give citizens the means to spend.”

