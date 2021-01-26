   
Global GDP could be slashed by $22 trillion between 2020 and 2025, IMF warns
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021
Latest News:
Smaller bubbles, 1 hobby: agreement reached on stricter...
EU citizens offered financial incentives to leave the...
International Olympic Committee will not demand priority vaccination...
Global GDP could be slashed by $22 trillion...
Nearly 200 arrested in the Netherlands after third...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 26 January 2021
    Smaller bubbles, 1 hobby: agreement reached on stricter rules for children
    EU citizens offered financial incentives to leave the UK
    International Olympic Committee will not demand priority vaccination for athletes
    Global GDP could be slashed by $22 trillion between 2020 and 2025, IMF warns
    Nearly 200 arrested in the Netherlands after third night of riots
    Latest Ministerial Decree clarifies rules for religious services
    Rich countries monopolise coronavirus vaccines, South African president warns
    Wallonia can vaccinate 24,000 people a day, ‘if we have the vaccines’
    Belgium’s Dutch border braces for riots against Covid rules
    Threats of spot checks have made more people telework
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Has Some Explaining To Do
    Germany wants to restrict vaccine exports outside of the EU
    Nearly 1 in 5 new infections detected in children and teenagers
    Colchicine’s effect on Covid-19 must be examined carefully, expert warns
    Syringes for extra vaccines face potential shortages, producer warns
    EU in contract dispute with AstraZeneca on timely vaccine delivery
    Snow expected in Belgium tonight
    Covid-19 Testing in Belgium: Who, What, When, Where & How
    Brussels city council backs kilometre-based city toll
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections and hospitalisations continue to rise
    View more
    Share article:

    Global GDP could be slashed by $22 trillion between 2020 and 2025, IMF warns

    Tuesday, 26 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Covid-19 pandemic will cut the world’s gross domestic product by $22 trillion (roughly €18 trillion) between 2020 and 2025, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday at a press conference.

    This is a “cumulative loss” which is to be compared with the level of global GDP that the IMF had estimated before the pandemic, said Gita Gopinath in presenting the latest World Economic Outlook. The impact is therefore “substantial,” she commented.

    As of June 2020, the IMF had estimated the cumulative losses to the world economy for 2020 and 2021 at more than $12 trillion (over €9.8 trillion).

    Related News

     

    With its new forecasts, the IMF stressed that the cumulative losses will continue while the pandemic is still not under control, with the appearance of variants of the new coronavirus.

    Gopinath pointed out that “the burden of the crisis” is being borne “disproportionately” by the least qualified people, women and young people, recalling that the progress made in the fight against poverty had been reversed.

    The Brussels Times