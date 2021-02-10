   
Brussels airlines to offer free flight reschedules until end of May 
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels airlines to offer free flight reschedules until...
Volunteers in Brussels needed to test new German...
‘Takes too long’: Belgian mayor threatens to buy...
Wallonia faces new challenge to arms sales used...
Winter weather causes busiest day in 2 years...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 10 February 2021
    Brussels airlines to offer free flight reschedules until end of May 
    Volunteers in Brussels needed to test new German CureVac vaccine
    ‘Takes too long’: Belgian mayor threatens to buy vaccines himself
    Wallonia faces new challenge to arms sales used by Saudi Arabia in Yemen
    Winter weather causes busiest day in 2 years for roadside assistance services
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Had Humanity For One Day
    21% fewer marriage contracts signed in 2020
    Antwerp vaccination village ready to launch after successful test run
    Belgium’s curfew is constitutional after all, correctional court rules
    Brussels walks back promise to use train stations as shelters for homeless
    Covid-19: Senior lawyers warn ad hoc measures lead to ‘erosion of the rule of law’
    ‘I love acid’: Ben Weyts Twitter account hacked
    Homeless man builds ice sculptures in Brussels for passers-by
    Why Wallonia wants to relax measures but Flanders doesn’t
    Strikes at Belgian plant see AB InBev shift production to US
    Brussels begins transforming ‘ghost hotel’ into luxury city resort
    Temperature expected to drop to -12 tonight
    Coronavirus infections keep decreasing while hospital admissions rise
    Farmers keep airport runways clear of ice and snow
    ‘Corona Combat’: Belgian university launches game to kill virus
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels airlines to offer free flight reschedules until end of May 

    Wednesday, 10 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The possibility of changing reservations free of charge has been extended until the end of May at Brussels Airlines and other airlines of the Lufthansa group, the Belgian carrier said Wednesday.

    This measure, introduced because of the coronavirus crisis and its impact on tourism, had already been available since August and should normally end on 28 February.

    This flexible offer, which is therefore also valid at Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings, has been extended until 31 May. Until then, all the fares of the airlines in the Lufthansa Group can be changed free of charge and as often as desired.

    The only condition is that the change must also be made before this date,” says Brussels Airlines. From June onwards, only one last additional free change of reservation will still be possible.

    Related News

     

    Last year, the various airlines had already allowed their customers to change their reservations free of charge. The abolition of the reservation change fee applies worldwide for all new bookings, regardless of fare, on short, medium and long-haul routes, the Belgian company adds.

    However, additional costs may arise for the customer if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when making a new reservation for another date or to another destination, it warns.

    People who have booked a ticket issued before 1 September therefore have until 31 May to change their booking, for flights up to 31 December this year.

    The Brussels Times