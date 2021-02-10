Brussels airlines to offer free flight reschedules until end of May 

The possibility of changing reservations free of charge has been extended until the end of May at Brussels Airlines and other airlines of the Lufthansa group, the Belgian carrier said Wednesday.

This measure, introduced because of the coronavirus crisis and its impact on tourism, had already been available since August and should normally end on 28 February.

This flexible offer, which is therefore also valid at Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings, has been extended until 31 May. Until then, all the fares of the airlines in the Lufthansa Group can be changed free of charge and as often as desired.

The only condition is that the change must also be made before this date,” says Brussels Airlines. From June onwards, only one last additional free change of reservation will still be possible.

Last year, the various airlines had already allowed their customers to change their reservations free of charge. The abolition of the reservation change fee applies worldwide for all new bookings, regardless of fare, on short, medium and long-haul routes, the Belgian company adds.

However, additional costs may arise for the customer if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when making a new reservation for another date or to another destination, it warns.

People who have booked a ticket issued before 1 September therefore have until 31 May to change their booking, for flights up to 31 December this year.

The Brussels Times