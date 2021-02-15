   
Price of oil rises above $60 for the first time in over a year
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 February, 2021
Latest News:
Price of oil rises above $60 for the...
Flanders wants to reinstate forced registration for temporarily...
Belgium continues to see far fewer traffic jams...
Brussels university will call 16,000 students to ask...
Audi Brussels will have no production next week...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 February 2021
    Price of oil rises above $60 for the first time in over a year
    Flanders wants to reinstate forced registration for temporarily unemployed
    Belgium continues to see far fewer traffic jams
    Brussels university will call 16,000 students to ask how they are coping with crisis
    Audi Brussels will have no production next week due to microchip shortage
    Host of Brussels sex party claims police damaged his furniture
    Flemish locals defy ice skating ban for last of winter fun
    Brussels roads damaged by recent weather
    Belgium in Brief: Concerned About The Travel Ban
    3 men with 20 Molotov cocktails arrested on way to Netherlands
    Belgium’s exports fell by 8% in 2020
    Flemish vaccination centres open today: how getting your vaccine works
    Canada becomes first country to allow trading in Bitcoins on its stock exchange
    Two men questioned about car chase that killed two children
    Belgians saw 40% more work absences due to coronavirus
    Police tighten rules on shooting at vehicles in wake of Mawda case
    Vlaams Belang leader takes out illegal pepper spray in TV interview
    Brussels resident qualifies for Australian Open final
    Temperature will rise above 10 degrees this week
    Health Council advises hairdressers: Take care with hair-dryers
    View more
    Share article:

    Price of oil rises above $60 for the first time in over a year

    Monday, 15 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The price of a barrel of oil went above $60 (approximately €49.46) on Monday for the first time since 9 January 2020 after a damaging year due to the coronavirus crisis.

    Around 12:15 (Brussels time), the price of a barrel of American WTI for the month of March grew by 1.78% compared to Friday’s closing, at $60.53 (€49.90), after having passed the 60 dollar mark in the first Asian trades.

    The barrel of North Sea Brent for delivery in April was at the same time gaining 1.27% in London, at $63.22 (€52.12), the highest since 22 January 2020.

    Related News

     

    The optimism regarding Covid-19 vaccines, combined with liquidity injected by central banks, is helping to fuel this increase, according to Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Activtrades.

    Crude oil has been on the rise for several months due to renewed optimism about the outlook for the world economy, the hope generated by the vast US stimulus package, and the belief that the slowdown in the pace of infections and the launch of vaccination campaigns will allow a return to some form of normality, encouraging demand.

    Monday, several observers added to this the announcement by Saudi Arabia on Saturday of a new thwarted attack against its territory by Houthi rebels from Yemen.

    The particular weather situation in the United States was also likely to support the upward movement of oil prices, Texas being prey to a cold spell that could, according to several observers and market players, weigh on production because of the shutdown of some wells, power cuts and disruption of transport.

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) shared last Thursday a cautious outlook on demand for oil this year. And prices at their highest level in more than a year are encouraging producers to turn on the tap a little more.

    The Brussels Times