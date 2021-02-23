Elon Musk no longer the world’s richest man...

Elon Musk, CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla and founder of SpaceX is no longer the world’s richest man, following an 8.6% drop in Tesla share price on Monday.
His fortune now stands at $183 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire index, just behind Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon at $186 billion.
According to the Bloomberg news agency, some of Musk’s weekend tweets would be the reason behind the sudden Tesla share drop.
Musk tweeted that the prices of Bitcoin and smaller rival Ether “do seem high.” This comes two weeks after Tesla announced it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, triggering a 50% Bitcoin price jump.