Belgium’s young people decide faster when buying real estate
Thursday, 25 February 2021
Credit: Belga
Young people are making quicker decisions to buy property, according to a survey conducted by Axa among 1,000 young people (22-35 years old), carried out on the sidelines of the Batibouw trade fair.
For more than half of the young Belgians (53%) who bought a home during the pandemic, the search took less than three months, whereas this was the case for only 40% of buyers in the last five years (before Covid-19).
Younger buyers were also better prepared during the pandemic as 38% of them had already received a credit proposal before the purchase.