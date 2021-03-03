   
Women still in the minority in management positions in Belgium
Wednesday, 03 March, 2021
    Ann Schoubs, the CEO of Flemish transport company De Lijn. Credit: Belga

    The business world remains a male bastion, according to a survey pf the largest Belgian company published by Trends magazine.

    Trends Business Information surveyed the 10,000 largest Belgian companies, and concluded that the business world is still not favourable to women.

    One in five companies has no women in its management, and six out of ten have no female representation on their board of directors.

    This could be explained by the fact that men tend to give positions of responsibility to other men, according to Liesbet Stevens, Deputy Director of the Institute for the Equality of Women and Men.

    “A management team or board of directors tends to fill vacancies with people who have the same profile as the members,” she said. “This is how male power is reproduced.”

