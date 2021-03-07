Five sectors see government measures lifted and open for business from Monday

The consultative committee decided on Friday that more professional services can take up activities again from Monday 8 March.

Five sectors will see the measures eased, Belgian minister for independents and SMEs David Clarinval confirmed to Belga news agency. Home hairdressers, professional hairdressing schools, private saunas, photographers, and food trucks.

The opening of private saunas comes with a caveat, and only allowed for people living under the same household. “We’re not talking about opening the larger thermal spas, but rather those available in smaller beauty salons, the minister clarified. Jacuzzis and hammams are for example closed.

Photographers can receive clients to their studios (not to their homes), with maximum 1 client per 10 m2.

Food trucks can again circulate. “Until now, these entrepreneurs, often selling ice cream or waffles placed themselves in city centres, drawing large crowds and which was against the spirit to curb the spread of coronavirus,” Clarinval said. Officially from Monday however, “these businesses can now return.”

