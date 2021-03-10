   
Proximus warns of yet another fraudulent text message
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
Latest News:
Four coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels on...
Le Pain Quotidien temporarily closes half of its...
Brussels decides to keep 10 PM curfew for...
Brussels bike thief sentenced to 37 months in...
New complaint over lack of Dutch-speaking help at...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 10 March 2021
    Four coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels on 15 March
    Le Pain Quotidien temporarily closes half of its bakeries in Belgium
    Brussels decides to keep 10 PM curfew for now
    Brussels bike thief sentenced to 37 months in prison
    New complaint over lack of Dutch-speaking help at Brussels test centre
    Proximus warns of yet another fraudulent text message
    Belgium asks for EU-wide deadlines on diesel and petrol car bans
    Young people’s mental well-being suffered most during crisis, GEMS report shows
    Insomnia on the rise in Belgium due to stress of coronavirus crisis and lockdowns
    Pupils aged 14 to 16 to return to school full-time earlier than expected
    Belgium seeks middle ground to ensure healthy happy teleworking
    Investigation into ‘mountain of cash’ illicitly claimed as corona support
    Belgium’s reproduction rate rises above 1.0 again
    Johnson & Johnson confirms delivery of 200 million doses to EU in 2021
    17 tonnes of cocaine and €1.2 million seized in major police operation in Belgium
    Restaurant owners could be tested weekly when sector reopens, says expert
    DHL sorting centre at Brussels Airport nears maximum capacity
    Prosecutor requests alleged teenager murderers be placed in closed institutions
    Belgians called to the streets on Sunday for ‘climate affair’
    Over 1 million vaccines administered in Belgium so far
    View more
    Share article:

    Proximus warns of yet another fraudulent text message

    Wednesday, 10 March 2021
    © Proxim us

    Telecoms operator had warned its clients of a text message currently doing the rounds claiming to be from the company and asking for payment of a sum of money.

    The message is a phishing attempt, which means that the sum of money claimed is not large, but is being used as a means of obtaining the customer’s bank details.

    Most recipients of the message are likely to choose to pay the sum demanded rather than contact Proximus or check their own payment records. That, at least, is what the fraudsters expect.

    The message contains a link to be opened, but doing so is to walk into the fraudsters’ trap. Filling out the innocent-looking questionnaire gives the criminals access to your banking details, and once that is done the sums involved are no longer negligible.

    The advice for anyone receiving such a message is simple and invariable: if in the slightest doubt, contact Proximus via the normal channels – online or via the company’s own app. Never use a link contained in a text message – it could be used to download malware on to your own phone.

    And if you receive a text message from Proximus asking for cash, send the details to the company using their reporting form.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times