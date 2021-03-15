   
Bpost CEO fired as international investigation continues
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Latest News:
Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today...
Police caught 19 car thieves in Brussels in...
Bpost CEO fired as international investigation continues...
Netherlands stops use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after...
How realistic is it for outdoor terraces to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today
    Police caught 19 car thieves in Brussels in February
    Bpost CEO fired as international investigation continues
    Netherlands stops use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of side effects
    How realistic is it for outdoor terraces to re-open before Easter holidays?
    All coronavirus indicators rise in Belgium
    The Year in review: What were we searching for?
    Crisis-hit sectors plan rush-hour protest on Brussels Ring Road
    Sports sector also wants “test” events for return of supporters
    Liege prepares relaunch plan for its businesses following riots
    Australia and Singapore to set up bilateral travel bubble to relaunch tourism
    EU vaccines distribution: How uneven and why
    Every adult in Flanders should receive a vaccine by 11 July, says Wouter Beke
    Several police officers in Germany injured in anti-coronavirus measures protest
    Ireland stops AstraZeneca shots over blood clots, Belgium goes ahead
    Mask-less party broke out at Brussels food market pop-up event
    ‘Forced into position of repressions’: London police defend response to vigil
    Police seize 1,300 laughing gas capsules during lockdown party intervention
    Flanders will deploy drones to help reduce road deaths
    Roofs blown away and cow stuck under tree: aftermath storms in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Bpost CEO fired as international investigation continues

    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Jean-Paul Van Avermaet. Credit: Belga

    The CEO of bpost, Jean-Paul Van Avermaet, has been fired, De Tijd and De Standaard reported on Sunday evening.

    “The Board of Directors of bpost has decided to put an end, with immediate effect, to the collaboration with Mr. Jean-Paul Van Avermaet as CEO and has decided to suspend Mr. Van Avermaet as director of bpost in the interest of the company,” bpost said on Sunday night.

    It is specified that “the search for a new CEO has been launched” and that in the meantime the powers of day-to-day management have been delegated to the Chairman of the Board of Directors François Cornelis.

    “If and when appropriate, further communications will be made to the market”, the postal company’s press release states.

    This week it emerged that Van Avermaet no longer had the support of several directors within bpost. Also, the company announced disappointing financial results, which caused shares to fall.

    Related News

     

    It was the federal government, bpost’s main shareholder, that insisted on Sunday on the immediate dismissal of Van Avermaet, according to De Standaard and De Tijd. The board of directors is said to have confirmed the dismissal in the evening.

    Van Avermaet is the subject of an investigation by the Belgian Competition Authority, which suspects an illegal price agreement between various security and guarding companies, including G4S (with Securitas and Seris), which he previously headed.

    An investigation is also being conducted by the US Department of Justice, with important consequences for Van Avermaet and his company.

    The Brussels Times