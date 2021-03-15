Brexit made Belgian exports drop in January...

It remains to be seen “whether this is a temporary effect or whether this decline is entirely explained by the new border formalities,” the bank added.
The particularly low figures observed in January may also reflect a backlash after the sharp rise in trade at the end of 2020, when many companies had anticipated possible problems at the borders and renewed their stocks.
Moreover, Belgium’s trade with other partner countries also remains negative overall, with the exception of transactions with China, driven by growth in trade in medicines.