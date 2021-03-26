   
New coronavirus measures will cost affected sectors €1 billion
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 March, 2021
Latest News:
New coronavirus measures will cost affected sectors €1...
Ghent and Brussels among most veggie-friendly cities worldwide...
Increase in coronavirus infections drops slightly, but deaths...
Brussels colours ‘dark red’ on European coronavirus map...
Francophone kindergartens have to close, Dutch-speaking ones can...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 March 2021
    New coronavirus measures will cost affected sectors €1 billion
    Ghent and Brussels among most veggie-friendly cities worldwide
    Increase in coronavirus infections drops slightly, but deaths rise
    Brussels colours ‘dark red’ on European coronavirus map
    Francophone kindergartens have to close, Dutch-speaking ones can choose
    Albert Heijn looks to ban plastic bags by the end of the year
    Why Belgium’s latest measures are not a lockdown
    Tram noise along Avenue du Derby is ‘shaking the buildings’
    ‘Pandemic doesn’t tolerate politics’: De Croo defends latest measures
    Denmark extends AstraZeneca suspension for three more weeks
    ‘Alarming impact’ of Brexit costs UK meat sector over £90 million a year
    Since glyphosate ban, eco-friendly weed killers aren’t getting the job done
    Belgium switches to summer time this weekend
    ‘Easter pause’ threatens hospitality sector reopening plans
    High mortality rate in 2020 mainly due to an ageing population, not coronavirus
    Brussels universities call for government action over lecturer jailed in Iran
    Belgium in Brief: If This Isn’t A Lockdown, What Is?
    Rapid Covid-19 tests can now be bought in pharmacies in Belgium for self-testing
    Port of Antwerp concerned about effects of Suez Canal blockage
    Easter Pause: How shopping works now
    View more
    Share article:

    New coronavirus measures will cost affected sectors €1 billion

    Friday, 26 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The “semi-lockdown” measures announced by the Consultative Committee on Wednesday will result in a loss of €1 billion in four weeks for fashion, interior decoration, electronics and sports shops, trade federation Comeos said on Friday in La Libre Belgique.

    Some 35,000 workers in these stores will be made temporarily unemployed in April, the sectoral federation added.

    “We have still not received any information on the details of this lockdown, which does not say its name and which starts on Saturday morning,” said Comeos CEO Dominique Michel.

    Michel does not understand the decision to impose an appointment for all customers and to limit number to 50, regardless of the size of the shop.

    He fears that the smallest stores, “insufficiently equipped to manage the logistics of reservations, will skip the next four weeks,” while in some large stores, “this will mean one person for 300 or 400 m2”.

    Related News

     

    Comeos put forward some initial figures. “Last September, 11% of non-food businesses mentioned a probable or very probable bankruptcy. In November, the figure was 17%. According to our analysis, after this third lockdown, they will be nearly 20%. This means that some 13,100 jobs are at risk,” the federation said.

    Initially, the Consultative Committee was set to meet again on Friday, but that meeting was brought forward to Wednesday due to the rising coronavirus figures.

    The virus has led to 854,608 cases in Belgium since the pandemic began, and to 22,816 deaths.

    For a cheat sheet on the rules for what Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has called an “Easter pause,” click here.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times