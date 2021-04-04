   
Brussels start-up AppTweak raises 23 millions euros
Sunday, 04 April, 2021
    The Rossel media group has invested 19 million euros in AppTweak, a Brussels start-up specialised in referencing applications, L’Echo reported on Saturday.

    AppTweak, co-founded in 2014 by its CEO, Olivier Verdin, has just raised €23 millions, and has names such as Uber, Adobe and Booking among its clients, the economic daily said.

    Its turnover went up by 100% in 2020, when it totalled 4.5 million euros. Its aim is to multiply turnover by five by 2025.

    “For that, the plan is aimed at going from 47 to 180 employees in three years,” Verdin said. “The technological part will remain here We ‘ll also keep a commercial hub in Brussels for Europe. However, we shall open up many offices abroad. The first ones will be in Asia.”

    With this operation, Rossel becomes the majority shareholder (75%) in AppTweak, while the remaining 25% is owned by the CEO and management.

