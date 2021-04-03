   
Belgium’s government sets aside 135 million euros for companies manufacturing F-35 parts
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 03 April, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s government sets aside 135 million euros for...
The slow death of April Fools’ Day...
Travelling likely to be allowed again by 19...
Five years on: Panama Papers brought in €30...
‘High-risk’ groups in Belgium can now be vaccinated...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 03 April 2021
    Belgium’s government sets aside 135 million euros for companies manufacturing F-35 parts
    The slow death of April Fools’ Day
    Travelling likely to be allowed again by 19 April
    Five years on: Panama Papers brought in €30 million to Belgium’s tax coffers
    ‘High-risk’ groups in Belgium can now be vaccinated
    Slovakian government signs on as civil party in Chovanec case
    Top restaurants take legal action against the government
    The winners of Covid: Belgians bought more pet food during lockdown
    Covid-19: New infections up by 55%, hospital admissions by almost 20%
    Police on horseback run over partygoer in Bois de la Cambre: investigation opened
    ULB’s peregrine falcons can be followed via live streaming
    One mayor goes it alone: terraces in Middelkerke, come what may
    Employees plan strike after nursing home announces intent to close
    Belgium needs ‘an army of reserve nurses,’ says medical union president
    Thousands ‘interested’ in new party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre today
    Belgium has reached ‘a new tipping point’ in epidemic, says Van Gucht
    Serial killer’s house in Charleroi will become a memorial garden
    Covid-19 patients now 11 years younger than during second wave
    Flanders wants you to count the birds – sparrows, specifically
    Three quarters of tenants would like to buy a property
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s government sets aside 135 million euros for companies manufacturing F-35 parts

    Saturday, 03 April 2021
    © Belga

    Belgium’s federal government has decided to set aside 135 million euros in defence credits to finance businesses that will produce horizontal tail planes for U.S. F-35 fighter planes, 34 of which were ordered in 2018, according to multiple sources.

    This was approved during a budget review on Friday, at which the public deficit for 2021 was set at 29.94 billion euros (6.3% of GDP).

    The transfer to the Economic Affairs and Finance Departments of 135 million euros, out of a 277-million-euro provision for the Ministry of Defence under the military programming act, was one of the adjustments approved by the team of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, according to the Secretary of State for Budgetary Matters, Eva De Bleeker.

    The sum of 105 million and 35 million euros will be transferred to Economic Affairs and Finance respectively.

    “At the time of the purchase of the fighter planes, it was agreed that part of the production of the F-35s would take place in Belgium,” Minister De Bleeker recalled. “That enables our country to share in the economic returns generated by the production of the F-35s,” she explained in a press release.

    Three aeronautic companies, Asco, Sabca and Sonaca, will produce the horizontal tail planes for 300 to 400 F-35 Lightning II planes that the US corporation Lockheed Martin hopes to export.

    The assistance, provided through the Federal Government’s financing arm, the Société fédérale de participations et d’investissement (SFPI), will come as a shot in the arm, enabling the companies to make the investments they need.

    The Brussels Times